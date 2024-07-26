AEW Rampage *SPOILERS* for Friday

After the July 24th 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the July 26th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com…

* Royal Rampage Spoilers: First Competitors are Orange Cassidy. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Komander. Also competing are Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick String, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett), Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, Darby Allin, Lio Rush. As they got down to the last few competitors, Hangman Page hit the ring and attacked Jeff Jarrett, causing his elimination. Nashville HATED that. Allin was the last competitor in ring one. Claudio was the last competitor in ring two. Darby was victorious.

* Kris Statlander with Stokely Hathaway defeated Leila Grey.

* Lance Archer defeated an opponent he carried to the ring.

* Rush & Kyle Fletcher won a four way bout over Private Party, The Righteous and The Outrunners.

With his win, Darby will challenge the world champion at the “Grand Slam” edition of Dynamite in September.

