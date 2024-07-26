7/26/24 AEW Royal Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Nashville, Tennessee.

—

Match 1 – Royal Rampage Match

Brandon Cutler vs. Brian Cage vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt) vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Karen Jarrett) vs. Kip Sabian vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lio Rush vs. Matt Menard vs. Matt Taven vs. Mike Bennett vs. Nick Wayne vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Cassidy, King, Castagnoli, and Komander are the first four entrants. King and Cassidy are in one ring, while Castagnoli and Komander are in the other. Cassidy and Komander walk the ropes and go for arm-drags, but King and Castagnoli stop them and take them down. King chops Cassidy in the corner as Ishii enters the match. Castagnoli tries to eliminate Komander, but he holds onto the ropes. Ishii and King exchange elbow strikes and chops as Komander tries to eliminate Castagnoli. Castagnoli gets free and stomps him on the apron, and then Ishii and Cassidy double-team King as Cage enters the match. Cage drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana and delivers an Area Code Shot. Cage catches Komander on a dive and slams him down. King drops Cassidy with an elbow strike in the other ring as Butcher enters the match. Butcher and King double-team Ishii.

Cassidy goes for a DDT on Butcher, but Butcher and King double-team him as well. Castagnoli delivers a headbutt to Cage, and then King and Butcher exchange shots. Komander goes after Castagnoli, and then Cage delivers a few kicks to him as Menard enters the match. Menard goes after Castagnoli and delivers shots in the corner. Menard delivers shots to Cage, but Komander clubs him in the back. Ishii goes after Butcher in the other ring as Strong enters the match. Strong delivers shots to Ishii and Cassidy, and then stomps on King in the corner. Strong stomps on Ishii and Cassidy, and then double-teams King with Butcher. Strong drops King with the Sick Kick, and then Cassidy tries to eliminate Strong as Sabian enters the match. Sabian delivers a few shots to Castagnoli and drops him with a dropkick. Sabian trips Menard into the corner, and then delivers cannonballs to Menard and Castagnoli.

Sabian deliver shots to Komander and Butcher goes after King as Cutler enters the ring. Cutler cuts a promo as he walks to the ring and says he is going to make the Young Bucks proud when he brings home the World title match. As soon as Cutler enters the ring, Ishii clotheslines him over the top rope for the elimination. Wayne enters the match. Wayne goes after Sabian, but Sabian counters with a back elbow shot. Wayne comes back with a hurricanrana and a knee strike. Cage eliminates Menard and Castagnoli tries to eliminate Cage, but Cage holds on as O’Reilly enters the match. O’Reilly takes Strong down and delivers quick shots to him. O’Reilly delivers a few kicks to Strong and follows with a rising knee strike. Butcher goes after O’Reilly, but O’Reilly gains the advantage with shots. Menard rejoins the commentary team as Jarrett enters the match. Jarrett drops everyone in the right ring with shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher is eliminated and everyone in the left ring goes after King as Taven enters the match. Taven goes after O’Reilly and Cassidy, and then delivers a back-breaker and a DDT to Cassidy. Taven drops O’Reilly with a heel kick, and then Castagnoli drops Sabian with an uppercut. Komander blocks Wayne’s World from Wayne, but then Wayne comes right back and eliminates Komander. Castagnoli puts Wayne up top as Lethal enters the match. Lethal goes after Wayne, and Lethal delivers an arm-drag and a dropkick. Lethal tries to eliminate Wayne, and then Jarrett comes over to help. Sabian delivers shots to Jarrett, and then Sabian eliminates Wayne. Christian Cage, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch watch backstage, and then Cage says it is Killswitch’s fault since he isn’t out there to help Wayne. Bennett enters the match.

Bennett slams O’Reilly with a spine-buster, and then slams Cassidy down. Bennett and Ishii exchange chops, and then Strong and Taven come over to help Ishii. Jarrett is placed on the apron by Sabian as Mortos enters the match. Mortos slams Castagnoli down and drops Lethal with a headbutt. Jarrett delivers shots to Mortos and drops him with a clothesline. Sabian comes off the ropes, but Jarrett and Lethal double-team him and Lethal clotheslines him for the elimination. Cage suplexes Mortos out of the corner as Allin enters the match. Allin jumps on King’s back and applies a sleeper, but King cannonballs him into the corner. Allin goes under the bottom rope as Lethal drops Castagnoli with a neck-breaker. King slides under the bottom rope and attacks Allin on the outside. Lethal and Jarrett double-team Castagnoli as Rush enters the match. King and Allin brawl up into the stand, and then Rush delivers a few quick shots to Lethal. Rush drops Castagnoli with a hurricanrana as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mortos is eliminated by Rush, and Allin and King are back at ringside. Allin hits King in the head with a chair, and then Ishii sets Taven up for a superplex. Bennett makes the save and Ishii and Bennett both get eliminated. Strong delivers knee strike to Cassidy and Taven eliminates him, and then O’Reilly eliminates Taven. Strong eliminates O’Reilly, and Allin gets back into the ring. Rush drops Castagnoli with a springboard stunner and tries to eliminate him, but Castagnoli counters and brings him to the apron. They exchange shots and Castagnoli gains the advantage with uppercuts. Castagnoli swings Rush to the floor and Strong is eliminated from the other ring. Castagnoli eliminates Lethal, and Allin sends King to the apron. King brings Allin over the top in a sleeper, but Allin holds onto the rope and rakes King’s eyes.

Allin delivers a few shots and grinds his fingernails into King’s back. Allin dives through the ropes and knocks King to the floor for the elimination, and Allin is the final man in the left ring. Jarrett takes Cage down in the right ring, and then delivers shots to Castagnoli in the corner. Adam Page hits the ring and beats down Jarrett, and then Cage eliminates Jarrett. Page continues to beat down Jarrett on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli and Cage are still in the right ring as Allin is down in the left ring. Castagnoli gets Cage on the apron and delivers shots, but Cage comes back with some of his own. Cage brings Castagnoli to the apron and they exchange more shots. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut, but Cage holds onto the rope. Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer for the elimination. Allin crawls into the left ring and goes after Castagnoli. Castagnoli throws him back into the other ring, and Allin rolls to the floor. Castagnoli goes after him and swings him into the ring steps. Castagnoli gets Allin back into the ring and slams him down. Castagnoli tries to suplex Allin, but he lands on his feet and low-bridges Castagnoli. Allin bites Castagnoli’s hand, but Castagnoli brings him to the apron. Castagnoli stomps Allin into the corner of the apron, but Allin rolls through the ropes and bites Castagnoli’s hand again. Allin slams Castagnoli into the turnbuckle and locks Castagnoli in a front guillotine in the ropes. Allin delivers the Coffin Drop, and Castagnoli falls to the floor.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Allin offers his hand for a handshake, but Castagnoli turns his back to him and walks away. Allin will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 25th.

—

Footage of Kris Statlander attacking Willow Nightingale backstage on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs. Then we see footage of Nightingale responding to the attack. Nightingale says she knew Statlander was a backstabber, but she didn’t know she was so obsessed with her. Nightingale says Statlander can have her match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Leila Grey

Grey applies a waist-lock, but Statlander counters with a back elbow. Grey turns it around with right hands, but Statlander comes back with a kick to the face. Statlander slams Grey down and then delivers Friday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Lance Archer vs. Alejandro

Archer carrying Alejandro to the ring and throws him into it. Archer delivers a spine-buster, and then follows with a chokeslam. Archer delivers another chokeslam, and then delivers the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

—

Renee Paquette interviews Saraya and Harley Cameron backstage. Saraya says there is no road for her to Wembley from the company, so she is going to do it herself starting next week.

—

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match 4 – Four-Way Tag Team Match

Private Party (Quen and Zay) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Rush) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent)

Vincent and Magnum start the match. Magnum drops Vincent with a hip-toss and tags in Floyd. Vincent comes back with a kick to the midsection and applies a wrist-lock, but Floyd comes back with a poke of the eyes. Magnum comes back in and they double-team Vincent with double back elbows and a double elbow drop. Dutch tags in and drops The Outrunners with a double shoulder tackle. Dutch and Vincent deliver shots to Quen and Zay, and then Vincent slams Zay down with a Bossman Slam. Dutch delivers shots to Magnum in the corner and Vincent tags back in. Dutch drops Magnum with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Quen and Zay double-team Fletcher, and then Zay double stomps Vincent as Quen dives onto Fletcher. Dutch gets sent to the floor after a few moves from Quen and Zay, and then Floyd drapes Quen over the top rope. Fletcher attacks Floyd from being, and then delivers chops to Magnum. Rush tags in and he and Fletcher chop Magnum in the corner. They do the same to Floyd, and then send Magnum across the ring. They deliver shots in the corner, and then Rush delivers a kick to the face. Fletcher tags back in and Rush delivers a shot to Zay on the floor. Fletcher delivers a piledriver to Magnum and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

-After the match, Rush brings a camera cable in the ring. Rush delivers a shot to Floyd and chokes him with the cable. Fletcher delivers shots to Floyd and Rush continues to choke him as the show comes to a close.

