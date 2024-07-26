7/24/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The July 24th edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring the Blood and Guts steel cage match, drew 786,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo. The start of Dynamite was up against a speech from United States President Joe Biden.

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite (the 250th episode) drew 795,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo.

By comparison, the “Blood and Guts” edition of AEW Dynamite on July 19th 2023 drew 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demo. The “Blood and Guts” edition of AEW Dynamite on June 29th 2022 drew 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

