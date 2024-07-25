Update on CM Punk’s WWE contract

Jul 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @Teffo_01

CM Punk and WWE signed a three-year deal the night he returned in Chicago at Survivor Series, reports PWInsider.

The deal would carry him through November 2026, not counting any time tacked on for when he was out rehabbing his Royal Rumble injury.

The two sides are currently discussing a new contract, but WWE are the ones who approached Punk about working out a new deal.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lorraine Johnson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal