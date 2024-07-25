Update on CM Punk’s WWE contract

CM Punk and WWE signed a three-year deal the night he returned in Chicago at Survivor Series, reports PWInsider.

The deal would carry him through November 2026, not counting any time tacked on for when he was out rehabbing his Royal Rumble injury.

The two sides are currently discussing a new contract, but WWE are the ones who approached Punk about working out a new deal.

CM Punk was asked by a fan if we would see Larry on WWE TV and Punk playfully said Larry is not allowed at TV anymore pic.twitter.com/keNKlRtIdo — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 25, 2024

