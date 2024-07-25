Notes on Drew McIntyre, Hulk Hogan, Jack Perry, and Meiko Satomura

– Drew McIntyre posted…

– The Hulkster is in Detroit….

Hulk Hogan is at Detroit Lions training camp pic.twitter.com/l2EEmgPfvN — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 25, 2024

– Former NXT UK Women’s Champion and Joshi Legend Meiko Satomura announces Retirement Date..,

Satomura, who also founded and performs in Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling, told Tokyo Sports that she will retire on April 2025, 30 years after her debut.

Satomura signed with #WWE in 2019 as a coach, and performed in NXT UK events up until the closure. “I want to be more involved in professional wrestling even after retirement,” said Satomura.

Source: Tokyo Sports

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

