MVP reflects on latest run with WWE ahead of departure

With his time in WWE coming to an end, MVP reflected on his latest run in a post on Instagram.

MVP has not been used on WWE television in a few months after Omos was also taken out and is on his way out along with his former Hurt Business partner Bobby Lashley.

“I came back so my baby boy could see ‘Daddy’ in a WWE ring. The Royal Rumble. That’s all I wanted. A one off. I was ready to retire,” MVP wrote.

He said he then received an offer to become a producer and the pandemic hit and all of a sudden he was a producer and a commentator for Main Event.

“Next, they asked me to put the boots on and help out with TV during the ‘PC Era.’ One episode of RAW, MVP was in NINE segments,” he continued.

MVP added that afterward, “Heyman agreed” to put him and Bobby Lashley together and signed a full-time talent contract.

“And then we made history. What a ride,” he concluded.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

