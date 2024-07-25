MJF renames AEW International title to AEW American title, Ospreay gets rematch

MJF will take on Will Ospreay at the upcoming All In pay-per-view in a rematch from last week’s Dynamite and it will be for the AEW International title which was renamed the AEW American title.

MJF renamed the title in the opening segment of the show and unveiled a new title after he dropped the AEW International belt in a bin at ringside. Red, white, and blue streamers and a large American flag, with his face instead of stars, then dropped over the ring.

Will Ospreay interrupted the party and informed MJF that he got himself a rematch on his home soil and then took out the International title from the trash.

This is the fourth match on the AEW All In card after Darby Allin vs Jack Perry for the TNT title was also announced. The other two are Swerve Strickland vs Bryan Danielson for the AEW World title and Toni Storm vs Mariah May for the AEW Women’s title.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

