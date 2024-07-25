Jeff Hardy: “I still have so much guilt”
“I still have so much guilt and shame from AEW giving me an opportunity, and even Matt, to me breaking trust with my personal issues and real life.
I want to make that up to Matt. I will say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past.
It feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with that stuff and start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling,”
– Jeff Hardy via BustedOpenRadio