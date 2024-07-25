7/23/24 NXT viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the July 23rd episode of NXT on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 633,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewers were up from the July 16th episode, which drew 610,000 viewers. However, the key demo was slightly down from last week’s 0.20 rating. The show took place once again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This was the go-home edition of NXT as the yellow-and-black brand prepares for its two-week Great American Bash special. As a reminder, both of these episodes will be airing on SyFy due to USA’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

