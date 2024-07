Video: Kamille makes her AEW debut

Former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has made her AEW debut as Mercedes Mone’s enforcer on tonight’s Dynamite.

Kamille been signed since February by AEW.

"The CEO" & TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has an answer for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealBrittBaker | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/vTrHj67wDh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida

After the match, the CEO Mercedes Mone makes her way out. Mercedes says that she will not face Baker.

Kamille makes her AEW Debut, attacks Britt, and joins forces with Mercedes.

