Royal Rampage match returning this week with high stakes

The Royal Rampage match will be returning this Friday with the winner receiving an AEW World title match at the Dynamite: Grand Slam episode from Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25.

The match was announced by AEW President Tony Khan on X.

The Rampage episode will be taped tonight immediately following the conclusion of Blood & Guts Dynamite and will air this Friday on TNT.

There have only been two Royal Rampage matches in the past, one in 2022 and one in 2023. Brody King won the first one while Darby Allin won the second one and a TNT title shot in the process.

TONIGHT!#AEWRampage@BrdgstoneArena | Nashville, TN The annual tradition is BACK: Royal Rampage! Who will be the last man standing while earning a shot at the #AEW World Title at #AEWGrandSlam in NYC? See it LIVE TONIGHT before it airs on Rampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/01fPNHRHHF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2024

