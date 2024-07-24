NXT title match set for night two of The Great American Bash

The main event of night two of The Great American Bash was set last night on NXT with NXT champion Ethan Page defending his title against Oro Mensah.

The contract signing will be held next week on night one of The GAB. This is the only match so far announced for night two. Both episodes will air on SyFy due to the Olympics coverage on USA Network.

Night one will be headlined by Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women’s champion against Thea Hail. Another title match will take place, with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles and then Tony D’Angelo defends his NXT Heritage cup against Tavion Heights.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

