Boxing legend’s son set for WWE try out, update on a pair of AEW contracts

– Elijah Holyfield, the son of legendary Boxer Evander Holyfield, is set for the SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland, as part of the company’s summer tryouts, reports PWInsider.

– PWInsider also reports Malakai Black is currently signed to an AEW deal that takes him into 2025.

There’s been numerous claims over the last year or so that Black was exiting the company, but it’s never been correct

Buddy Matthews signed a new deal with AEW this past February.

