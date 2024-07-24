7/22/24 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,793,000 viewers, up 124,000 viewers from the previous week which had competition from the Home Run Derby.

No hourly viewership are available as of press time.

In the 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.59 rating, up 0.03 from the prior week. No cable chart rankings are available either.

Raw moves to SyFy from next week for two weeks due to the Olympics coverage on USA Network and numbers are expected to take a hit with the change of channel.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

