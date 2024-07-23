WWE Superstars and crew in Japan for tour

WWE Superstars and crew traveled to Japan after Raw last night and will be in town until Saturday night as they perform in three non-televised live events.

After a couple of days off and sightseeing, the first event will be on Thursday in Osaka at the Edion Arena. It is followed by two back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday in Tokyo and the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The event on Friday in Tokyo is sold out and the other two have sold really well. It’s the company’s first tour in the Land of the Rising Sun in five years.

Due to the tour, this Friday’s Smackdown has already been taped last week.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

