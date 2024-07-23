WWE, NXT 7/23/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT! Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call.

Thea Hail will be interviewed. Former tag partners, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will go at in a NO DQ match. Oro Mensah faces Ashante Adonis and Lexis King will face Eddy Thorpe.

Trick Williams shows up to the arena telling everyone he wants is rematch with Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. Ashante and Cedric Alexander join Williams in the ring. Cedric tries to play mediator, but Cedric finally becomes upset when Trick insults Cedric. Cedric challenges Trick. Trick accepts and Ashante stirs the pot. Trick slaps him silly. Page is shown walking up. He is in a foul mood. Brooks Jenson attacks Briggs backstage and it spills into the ring. The match begins.

Match 1. NO DQ. Brooks Jensen VS Josh Briggs

This is just a brawl. The crowd appreciates the action between the two former friends. Briggs puts Jensen threw a table and we go to break. Back from break, Jensen has been on a tear, returning the pain with a double stomp into the corner on a board. He then uses a cane on Briggs repeatedly. He back is beat up badly. Briggs suplexes Jenson on the stairs. That was ugly. They both felt it. The two end up trading blows from their knees to their feet. They end up on the ground. Jenson is assisted by Shawn Spears, allowing him to use a chair for back shots and a follow up DDT. He gets the win.

Winner by pinfall, Brooks Jensen

The Rascalz have a 6 man tag match set up with the tag champs and a partner of their choosing.

Match 2. Eddy Thorpe VS Lexis King

The two trade blows to start off. King gains an early advantage, but Thorpe’s chops and striking get him a two count. Thorpe delivers a punt kick off a backbreaker. King counters with a superkick. Thorpe counters a drive bye and plants King with a jumping DDT.

Winner by pinfall, Eddy Thorpe

Thorpe is jumped by King post match. He crushes Thorpe’s arm with his cane on the metal steps.

Trick is interviewed backstage. He says he will fight anyone to get his NXT Title back. Pete Dunne is shown warning Trick to watch his back.

Match 3. Oro Mensah (with Meta Four) VS Ashante Adonis

Oro is all over Adonis from the onset. Adonis is suplexed, but he blocks an air drop with a dropkick. He then goes to the ground and pound. Oro is mounted and stepped on in the corner. Adonis gets a two count and follows with a knee drive and slam. Oro gets two off a school boy. He then eats a lariat and then another from behind. Adonis gets crotched on the top. Oro springboard kicks him. After a moonsault, he fails to follow up. Adonis drops him neck first on the ropes. Oro then spin kicks Adonis for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Oro Mensah

Mensah calls out Ethan Page. He mocks the champ since he pinned him last week.

The New Quarter Catch Crew continue having issues backstage. This sets up a match with The Family watching on, enjoying the drama.

Match 3. Carly Bright VS Wren Sinclair

Sinclair is info Charlie Dempsey doesn’t want known and she wants to be added to the NQCC. She looks to impress them in the match. Sinclair and Bright trade submissions. Sinclair lands a crossbody and follows up with a face plant. Sinclair gets a pin with an assist on the pin from Dempsey.

Win by pinfall, Wren Sinclair

Je’Von Evans will join the tag champs, Nathan Frazier and Axiom in the six man tonight. They will face The Rascalz. The tag champs have been arguing a lot. We will see where this goes.

Chase U are shown watching Thea’s sit down interview. Thea says she is ready to stand up for herself. She points out Ridge Holland as being an inspiration. She wants to win the NXT Womens title for all the little girls out there rooting for her. They will meet next week.

Match 4. Cedric Williams VS Trick Williams

Cedric is looking to restart his career with the former champ. They trade blow before Cedric drives Trick spin first on the apron twice. We go to break. Back from break, Trick is mounting a comeback. They are trading blows in the ring, ending with each pump kicking each other. They get back to their feet, Cedric is quicker to the punch, but Trick flapjacks him. He follows up with a spin kick for two. Cedric armdrags Trick out of a chokeslam. He gets a two off a driver. Trick lariats Cedric and sidekicks him. Cedric then gets sidewalk slammed for a two count. Cedric suplexes and floats Trick into an armbar for a moment. Trick gets the win with a trick shot.

Winner by pinfall, Trick Williams

Trick is attacked post match by Pete Dunne.

Ethan Page is shown looking for someone to stop Oro Mensah from attacking him at every turn.

Match 5. Sol Ruca and Carmen Petrovic VS Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Carmen and Ruca work over Jackson to start the match. Jackson finally pulls Ruca into her corner and Legend tags in. Ruca reverses a powerbomb into a rollup. Ruca delivers an x factor and tags out. Carmen gets a two count after a jaw breaker. Legend counters with a vicious kick to a leaping Petrovic. Jackson tags in and they double Carmen. Ruca then doubles Legend. Jackson takes out Ruca. Petrovic manages to take it to both her foes. Sol launches Jackson to the floor. Legend pins Carmen with back sidewalk slam.

Winners, Legend and Jackson

They want a match with the WWE tag champs next week at The Great American Bash. (week 1) The challenge is accepted.

Trick is shown with Shawn Michaels. Shawn calms him down. He then tries to calm down an irate Roxanne Perez as we go to break.

We get a Joe Hendry vignette. He will perform a live song next week. Gallus is shown gripping about Joe Hendry. Joe Coffey next week, but he finds his car littered with Hendry posters.

Ethan Page, in street clothes, with the NXT Championship has entered the ring. Page says nobody officially counted the 3 count last week. Oro sneaks behind and a ref makes a 3 count on a rollup.

Tony D’Angelo will face Tavion Heights for the Heritage Cup next week.

Match 6. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz) VS Tag Champs, Axiom and Nathan Frazier, and Je’Von Evans

Trey and Axiom start the match. The Rascalz are faces in NXT, unlike TNA. Neither do anything and Frazier tags in. Trey is quicker to the punch, kick and basement dropkick. Wes tags in and they double Nathan. Evans tags in. This exchange is insane, with Evans landing a springboard ranna. The match is too quick to call, let along type, but the aerial moves are on display. Wentz and Trey get involved. The champs are dizzy by the Rascalz speed. Trey, Wentz and Lee all dive to the floor as we go to break. The Rascalz stayed in control during the break, keeping the action in their corner. Zack is slammed by Evans. Frazer comes in with an elbow and standing shooting star. Axiom enters and ties up Wentz. Wentz battles to his feet, but is triple teamed with a superkick.

