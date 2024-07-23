MJF: “I’m the most interesting man in professional wrestling”

AEW International Champion MJF has declared himself the ‘greatest overall package’ in wrestling history, comparing himself to the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton:

“I’m the most interesting man in professional wrestling. I’ve been that way since I laced up a pair of boots. There are two types of people: the ones who admit I’m probably the greatest overall package in the history of this sport, and then there are people who want to pretend they know better. They won’t admit what’s right in front of them.

“For years, people said John Cena was not the GOAT. They said Randy Orton was boring. Those people actually exist in the world. Those are the type of the people who see mediocrity when they look in the mirror, and you can quote me on that.”

(Sports Illustrated)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

