The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland continues in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as WWE Monday Night Raw goes down at 8/7c on the USA Network tonight.

Scheduled tonight’s show is the return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Also on tap for in-ring action on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is Xavier Woods, Otis & Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 22, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 7/22/24

This week’s show kicks off with a shot outside of the Resch Center. We see CM Punk’s arrival, as well as Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker, who will compete in a number one contender bout. The Judgment Day are shown, with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest walking together away from the rest.

GUNTHER, Damian Priest Kick Off This Week’s Show

GUNTHER’s theme kicks off this week’s show inside the arena, and out comes “The King General” to kick off the show. Fans boo as he settles in the ring. “Raw – Next two weeks, SyFy, 8/7c” flashes on the screen as a promotional graphic. Fans continue to boo and he says let him explain himself about last week.

He says he knows. The things he said last week….fans boo so loud he stops talking. He tries and they boo him silent again. They chant “You suck!” at him. He gets mad and says “Let’s skip that part, I meant every word I said last week! Damian Priest is a bum!”

He brings up a saying in his language and translates, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you who you are.” He says he knows his friends. The Judgment Day. He doesn’t think much of them and says Priest is street trash. He offers one more time for Priest to just give over the title and move back to the trailer park.

Damian Priest’s theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion walking with a purpose to confront GUNTHER. He heads into the ring and doesn’t say a word. Instead, he walks right up to him and punches him in the mouth. The two begin a wild brawl with officials trying to pull them apart.

Priest breaks free and knocks GUNTHER out of the ring. He starts beating down security guards and even launches one of them onto a pile of them on the floor. GUNTHER and Priest re-engage a few more times and then we head into our first commercial break of the evening.

