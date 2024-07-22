Video: “The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW

Jul 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

“The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW:

“What I saw disgusted me. The locker room: recreational drug use, alcohol, terrible physiques, terrible gear, unprofessionalism… Matt Cardona has done a terrible job as a GM, but that’s for a different conversation.”

