Video: “The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW

“The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW:

“What I saw disgusted me. The locker room: recreational drug use, alcohol, terrible physiques, terrible gear, unprofessionalism… Matt Cardona has done a terrible job as a GM, but that’s for a different conversation.”

*CLEVELAND UPDATE* Just Signed: THE MAHARAJA

vs

EFFY Plus:

Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop

Maki Itoh vs JWM

Matt Hardy makes his in-ring debut!

Mance vs ?

Janela vs ?

Nick Gage

Matt Cardona

+more! Tix:https://t.co/btZN1tqA9F Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Iasi7VYvIz — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2024

Raj Desi fka Jinder Mahal appears in #GCW! pic.twitter.com/vbHzI1FfFv — The Wrestle Debate (@wrestle_debate) July 21, 2024

