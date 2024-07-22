Video: “The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW
“The Maharaja” Raj Desi shares his thoughts on GCW:
“What I saw disgusted me. The locker room: recreational drug use, alcohol, terrible physiques, terrible gear, unprofessionalism… Matt Cardona has done a terrible job as a GM, but that’s for a different conversation.”
This weekend was an eye opener.
Fuck @GCWrestling_ Fuck @EFFYlives
— The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) July 21, 2024
*CLEVELAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
THE MAHARAJA
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop
Maki Itoh vs JWM
Matt Hardy makes his in-ring debut!
Mance vs ?
Janela vs ?
Nick Gage
Matt Cardona
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Iasi7VYvIz
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2024
Raj Desi fka Jinder Mahal appears in #GCW! pic.twitter.com/vbHzI1FfFv
— The Wrestle Debate (@wrestle_debate) July 21, 2024