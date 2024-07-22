Complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers From 7/21 Taping

TNA Wrestling held a set of television tapings on Sunday night.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping held on July 21 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

  • Steve Maclin pinned Cody Deaner.
  • AJ Francis pinned Sami Callihan.
  • Tasha Steelz pinned Gisele Shaw.
  • Jodi Threat pinned Masha Slamovich.
  • Mike Santana pinned Campaign Singh.
  • Kazarian pinned Ryan Nemeth.
  • Matt Hardy & TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defeated Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers & Johnny Dango Curtis.
  • Alexander Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Eric Young.
  • Josh Alexander cut a promo saying no one believed in him so he’s not carrying the company anymore and is now out for himself.
  • The Rascalz defeated KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.
  • TNA Champion Nic Nemeth pinned Mustafa Ali. Josh Alexander and Nemeth faced off.
  • There was a PCO-Steph De Lander wedding ceremony crashed by Matt Cardona and First Class.
  • TNA Digital Media and International Champion PCO pinned Moose. The System attacked Moose but Joe Hendry made the save.

