Bischoff’s suggestion for the WWE HOF, Henry’s son wants to headline Wrestlemania

– While speaking on Wise Choices, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he believes hip-hop duo The Insane Clown Posse (Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope) have made enough contributions to Wrestling industry to earn a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said: “I suggest … we start a petition — we want Insane Close Posse in the WWE Hall of Fame. This is not an effort that’s gonna happen quick, but we can gain momentum because I’ve got a hell of a cult following to this day.”

– According to his Hall of Fame father, Jacob Henry has no interest in competing at the Olympics or pursuing a career in amateur wrestling. In a new interview with TMZ Sports, Mark revealed his son is already dreaming of headlining WrestleMania. His true passion is pro wrestling. He’s not trying to be an Olympic champion in wrestling.

He said, ‘I don’t want to go to the Pro Bowl or win a Super Bowl. I want to main event WrestleMania and go to Japan and be a champion. I’m like, ‘Bro, those are hefty goals.’ But I tell you what, if your goals don’t scare you, then you’re playing it safe. You’re not going to make it unless you have high, high dreams.

