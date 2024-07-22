Big E tweets regarding Bobby Lashley, Ricochet sets the record straight, and a NJPW injury

– Big E with some kind words for Bobby Lashley amidst rumors of his departure from WWE

A monster.

A specimen.

A professional.

A gentleman. pic.twitter.com/Kg7BbTRRwg — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 22, 2024

– Ricochet tweeted:

Everyone, unless I got major tattoo removal and lost a couple inches (please, I can't lose any more height, haha). This isn't me Shout out to them tho. They were killing it! https://t.co/KqKlK7Hpa0 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 22, 2024

– NJPW’s El Desperado will be out of the ring for an undetermined amount of time. He announced on YouTube earlier today that he is having knee surgery.

Despy says that the pain that he is having from the Chris Brookes match in DDT this weekend has nothing to do with him taking off, as he has planned on having this surgery for a while, but really wanted to do the hardcore match before stepping away from action.

