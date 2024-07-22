Big E tweets regarding Bobby Lashley, Ricochet sets the record straight, and a NJPW injury

Jul 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E with some kind words for Bobby Lashley amidst rumors of his departure from WWE

– Ricochet tweeted:

– NJPW’s El Desperado will be out of the ring for an undetermined amount of time. He announced on YouTube earlier today that he is having knee surgery.

Despy says that the pain that he is having from the Chris Brookes match in DDT this weekend has nothing to do with him taking off, as he has planned on having this surgery for a while, but really wanted to do the hardcore match before stepping away from action.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alex Windsor

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal