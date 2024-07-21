Nic Nemeth wins World Championship at TNA Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth won his first major singles title in TNA, winning the TNA World title in the six-way elimination main event match.

Nemeth took the match after pinning Frankie Kazarian last in the match, with perhaps not the biggest pop as fans were disappointed that Joe Hendry was previously eliminated.

Steve Maclin was eliminated first by Moose and then Moose was taken out by Joe Hendry, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned by the end of the match. Hendry’s celebration was short-lived as he was eliminated by Josh Alexander a minute later. Alexander was pinned by Nemeth after a superkick and Frankie Kazarian then ate a Danger Zone by Nemeth to end the match.

This is Nemeth’s first title in TNA Wrestling, seven months after he made his debut for the company at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Moose’s title reign lasted 190 days this time around, winning the title at the Hard to Kill PPV in January.

