Glenn Jacobs calls for Joe Biden to immediately resign as U.S. president

On Sunday afternoon, United States president Joe Biden announced that he is dropping out of his 2024 bid for re-election. Knox County, TN Mayor Glenn Jacobs aka former WWE star Kane reacted to the news with the following messages via Twitter/X…

“For months, Democrats denied Biden suffered from cognitive decline. Now that they can no longer hide it, they’re kicking him to the curb. But the problems go deeper than one man. It’s doesn’t matter who they run, this country needs Donald Trump back in the White House.”

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He needs to RESIGN NOW!”

