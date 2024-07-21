Former WWE Star Dave Bautista says he’s too old for Bane and hasn’t really found a proper place for him in the DC Universe yet.

“For forever, it was Bane. When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn’t be able to do the character justice”.

“And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea. Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I’m struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I’d really be up for anything.”

source: screenrant

