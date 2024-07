Big Spoiler From Tonight’s TNA iMPACT Taping In Montreal

A big return took place at the TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday, July 21.

During the post-Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT on 7/1 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Matt Cardona made his promotional return to TNA Wrestling.

He interrupted the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander.

Cardona originally returned to TNA in March, but was forced on the sidelines with a torn pec in April, delaying plans for his comeback, which included De Lander.

