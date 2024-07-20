WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 7/26/24

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping for the 7/26 episode of WWE SmackDown from the 7/19 show in Omaha, NE.

– LA Knight def. Santos Escobar. Logan Paul attacked Knight post match.

-A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) had a promo segment with boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford knocked out Theory.

– Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton def. Bayley & Michin

– Number 1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bloodline def. The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, The OC, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, and Pretty Deadly

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

