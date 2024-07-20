TNA Announces Late Change To Originally Planned Lineup For Tonight’s Slammiversary PPV

Jul 20, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A big late change has been announced for the originally scheduled lineup for tonight’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

TNA Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham has been pulled from the lineup for tonight’s show due to being “unable to compete.”

As a result, KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann has been announced as the replacement bout for the Countdown To TNA Slammiversary 2024 pre-show for this evening.

“Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete tonight,” TNA announced. “KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with
Rich Swann on Countdown to TNA Slammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+.”

