Skye Blue Injured On July 20 Episode Of AEW Collision

AEW is dealing with a bunch of injuries once again.

In addition to Dalton Castle being injured on last week’s episode of AEW Collision, which led to Tony Khan announcing he will be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2024, a top contender in the AEW women’s division also joined the injury list this week.

Skye Blue appeared to suffer an injury after landing awkwardly after a suicide dive to Hikaru Shida on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.

“Thank you all watching Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight, right now on TNT,” Tony Khan wrote via X shortly after the match was stopped following the aforementioned spot. “Our previous match was stopped [and] Hikaru Shida was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to Skye Blue. Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we’re all wishing her the very best.”

