Skye Blue injured on AEW Collision

Jul 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Skye Blue was injured during AEW Collision tonight during a match with Hikaru Shida.

The severity of the injury is still unknown but it happened after a normal splash from Shida.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Notorious Mimi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal