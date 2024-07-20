Skye Blue injured on AEW Collision
Skye Blue was injured during AEW Collision tonight during a match with Hikaru Shida.
The severity of the injury is still unknown but it happened after a normal splash from Shida.
Skye Blue vs Hikaru Shida was just stopped abruptly due to this dive and Shida was announced the winner.
Best wishes to Skye. pic.twitter.com/1NQcJFEDYG
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 21, 2024
Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, right now on @TNTdrama!
Our previous match was stopped + @shidahikaru was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to @Skyebyee.
Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we're all wishing her the very best.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2024