MJF Set To Defend AEW International Title At CMLL Event On 8/2/24

MJF appeared via special video message during the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on July 19.

Friedman appeared in a tub and announced he would be defending his AEW International title at their Viernes Espectacular event on August 2, 2024.

The top AEW star vowed to take it to “the masked morons in Mexico” and noted he is from the only country that matters, the United States.

Check out the appearance below.

⌛

¡MJF apostará el Campeonato Internacional de AEW en La Catedral de la Lucha Libre! Arena México

️ Viernes 2 de agosto '24

8:30 p.m.

️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/vRaG5dgedB#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/cHAu3iEYKC — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2024

