Live TNA Slammiversary PPV Results

Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

PRE-SHOW RESULTS:

– Tasha Steelz defeated Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside, and Faby Apache

In a rather entertaining four corners match, Tasha Steelz stole the victory from Gisele Shaw as she tossed her out after hitting her finisher to pin Xia Brookside and win the match! Gisele shined in this match and the crowd was hot for her.

– Kushida defeated Rich Swann

– Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich defeated Dani Luna and Jody Threat to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles

– Eric Young defeated Hammerstone

Santino Marella gave us a surprise match as Eric Young took on the returning Hammerstone! Hammerstone looked vicious in this match, even manhandling Eric. However, Eric Young was able to roll Hammerstone up and get the surprise victory! Short and sweet match.

After the match, Eric cut a promo to hype up the crowd for their 20th annual Slammiversary.

PPV RESULTS:

– Broken Matt Hardy defeated JDC

Crowd was really into it, and JDC can shine as a heel when he really wants to. Solid opening contest as Matt won with a Twist of Fate off the second turnbuckle. After the match, Matt wasn’t done as he hits another Twist of Fate for good measure!

– Tag team match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship: The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

ABC defeated The System to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

ABC with the tribute to Bret Hart and what a great tag match on top of it. Alisha Edwards tried to get involved in the match but it backfired as she took the Art of Finesse from Chris Bey. They then hit the 1-2-Sweet to regain the titles.

