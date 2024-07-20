Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair To Appear On Hot Ones Versus

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set for a showdown outside of WWE.

The former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions were announced for an upcoming episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones Versus.”

Scheduled for next Monday, July 22, 2024 at 1p/12c, Cargill and Belair will appear on the popular digital series in a competition game involving a spin on “truth or dare.”

First We Feast describes the show concept as the following: “Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses.”

This week on #HotOnesVersus, we got @jade_cargill vs. @@BiancaBelairWWE The premise: tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses. Who do you think will come out on top? Tune in on Monday @ 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/hm77z9CJ9B — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 20, 2024

