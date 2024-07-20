First night of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament earlier today at the EDION arena in Osaka, Japan.

NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night One Results:

G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Oleg Boltin [2] def. Ren Narita [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block A Match: Callum Newman [2] def. Shota Umino [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: HENARE [2] def. El Phantasmo [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block A Match: Zack Sabre Jr. [2] def. Great-O-Khan [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Jeff Cobb [2] def. Hirooki Goto [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block A Match: Jake Lee [2] def. SANADA [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Yuya Uemura [2] def. David Finlay [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block A Match: EVIL [2] def. Gabe Kidd [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Konosuke Takeshita [2] def. Yota Tsuji [0]

G1 Climax 2024 Block A Match: Shingo Takagi [2] def. Tetsuya Naito [0]

