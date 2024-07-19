Xia Li Reveals WWE Made Her Cancel Original Plans For Her MMA Fighting Debut

Xia Li recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and combat sports.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about her upcoming MMA fighting debut on August 3 in Kissimmee, Florida, and how she originally had her debut fight scheduled while under contract with WWE until they found out and made her cancel it.

“I’ve wanted to fight for many years,” she said. “Last time, I was in NXT. I almost got a fight, but they found out.”

She continued, “So I had to cancel. I called my coach, ‘When is the next fight?’ ‘August.’ ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That was the first thing after I got released. I called my coach.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

