The Best Strategies for Betting on Professional Wrestling

Professional wrestling is a very popular sport in the US and across the world. When I was a kid I was amazed by the matches and thought they were fighting for real. How could I not? I would see chairs breaking and cuts with blood gushing from their faces. Hulk Hogan was my wrestling hero from that time and I still watch some of his matches even today. So, you can understand my disappointment when I later learned that wrestling was scripted and the winners and losers were predetermined. But you can see my surprise when I saw that bookmakers would actually accept wagers on wrestling events. So how does this work?



Betting on professional wrestling

While wrestling is a specific niche when it comes to betting many bookmakers have it as a betting category. Usually, the biggest events and the pay-per-view ones find their way to the bookmakers. These are highly valued and are expected to bring a bigger number of punters to the site. So what can you bet on?

Well in general there are only two types of bets that you can find on professional wrestling events. They are:

* Match Winner

* Prop Bet

The first one is the simplest one, where you bet who the victor will be from the event. Much like the red or black bet on online European roulette. The prop bet is a bit more interesting and varies from one site or event to the other. Usually, here you can bet whether the match will end in a disqualification or will there be a win by submission. So before you can go over the betting strategies it’s good to learn what the bets are and what the potential payouts are.

Research, research and more research

If you’re a newbie to the niche online wrestling forums are a great place to start. There are a lot of enthusiasts out there who follow the sport closely and can quite successfully predict the outcome of matches. All wrestling events and wrestlers follow a certain narrative, so if you can get in the minds of the writers you can have quite successful predictions.

It’s also a good idea to look at the stats of the wrestlers and follow their form. Many times we can see winning streaks by a certain wrestler, designed to build up his persona and make him somewhat of a hero in the arena. This can also work in your favor if you bet against him. Many times the underdog can take home the win, so you can make a nice profit since the odds are higher.

Choose the right bookmaker

The odds for wrestling events can vary from one bookmaker to another. So it’s a good idea to go over the odds they offer and choose the best ones. Many bookmakers also have bonus promotions which may apply to wrestling events as well. This way you can bet with additional bonus money, getting a bigger payout in return.

Another detail to take into consideration is live betting. On some bookmakers, you can place bets on live events. As you watch the match you can see the odds begin to shift. So based on what is happening on the canvas you can place a bet. Hopefully, it will work in your favor and you can make a profit.

Is betting on professional wrestling worth it?

Well, this is a yes and no answer. Usually, bookmakers are cautious about taking a wager on professional wrestling since the outcome of the matches is scripted. This is why at most of them there is a limit to the bet size you can place on a match. This is done because in the past there were cases where wrestlers and even the script writers would bet on the events. But professional wrestling is still a fun niche and winning some extra money as you enjoy the matches is more than welcome.

