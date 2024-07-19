Spoiler Lineup For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown (7/26/2024)

WWE will be taping the July 26 episode of SmackDown tonight in Omaha, NE. in addition to running their live episode on FOX at 8/7c this evening.

Fightful Select is reporting the following spoiler lineup for the 7/26 show that is being taped tonight:

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair in ring promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

-Top Contender Gauntlet match: Street Profits, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, Good Brothers Pretty Deadly, Legado Del Fantasma, Bloodline

-A Town Down Under promo

-Cody Rhodes sit-down interview

-Bayley & Michin vs. NIa Jax & Tiffany Stratton.

-The tag gauntlet is set for four segments

-All other matches are set for two segments

-Logan Paul will be involved in LA Knight’s match

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

