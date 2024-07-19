NXT stars to participate at TNA Slammiversary tomorrow

NXT stars will be part of tomorrow’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view live from Montreal.

Wes Lee will join The Rascalz in a six-man tag team match as they face off with No Quarter Catch Crew members Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights.

NXT’s last premium live event did not feature any TNA stars but the show ended with an image of Joe Hendry, who has since made multiple appearances on NXT.

TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace has gone on record saying that there are some awesome surprises in store at Slammiversary, some of which also involving NXT.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

