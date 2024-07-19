Joe Hendry Reveals Backstage Reaction In WWE & TNA To Him Buying Billboards For Himself In Town For WWE PLE

Joe Hendry paid out of pocket for the billboards of himself in Scotland ahead of WWE Clash At The Castle.

During his appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the popular TNA Wrestling star spoke about his appearances in WWE NXT, and how he spent $1,000 for billboards of himself in the local market heading into the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland special event.

“I decided that I wanted to get a billboard, with no context, with just my face,” Hendry said. “I’m calling up the advertising company and they’re going, ‘You just want your face?’ ‘Just my face.’ ‘We can put a QR code.’ ‘No QR code. Just the face.’ WWE were in town at the Hydro, and that’s when I made the decision to hire the two billboards attached to the Hydro with just my face, so when people are walking into SmackDown, they have to walk past my face.”

Hendry continued, “I had a long conversation with one my best friends in the business, RD Evans. He’s very much a mentor. I talked about it for weeks in advance, months in advance, and he was one of the people I asked about it and I said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘I can’t tell you how it will be taken in the industry, but I can tell you that the respect you’ll get for having the balls to do it will outweigh any short-term heat you’ll get.”

When asked by Jericho if he got any heat over it, Hendry claimed the opposite, stating both companies loved it and how it was the best $1,000 he ever spent.

“TNA loved it. WWE loved it,” Hendry said. “Everybody responded really well and they thought it was funny. Both companies loved it. It costs about $1000. It’s probably the best $1000 I ever spent.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

