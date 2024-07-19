Big Opening Segment For Tonight’s Double WWE SmackDown Taping In Omaha, NE.
The opening segment for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX show has been revealed.
Ahead of the Friday, July 19, 2024 double-SmackDown taping in Omaha, Nebraska, WWE has announced what will be kicking things off this evening.
WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis released a video on social media announcing Cody Rhodes will be in the opening segment for tonight’s live broadcast at 8/7c on FOX.
Also on tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, Logan Paul’s response to LA Knight’s challenge for a U.S. Championship showdown at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland, as well as Cody Rhodes’ reaction to The Bloodline.
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Omaha, NE.
