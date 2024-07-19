Another Match & Segment For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed (7/19/2024)

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Friday, Nick Aldis released a video on social media announcing Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight’s live episode on FOX at 8/7c.

Additionally, it was announced that Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one against Michin, and that LA Knight and Logan Paul will have a contract signing for their United States Championship match at SummerSlam.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

