AEW Won’t Be Competing Head-To-Head Against WWE SummerSlam On Aug. 3

AEW will not be competing with “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this year.

The official TNT schedule, AEW Collision will air in a different time slot on the Saturday that WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland will take place.

According to the schedule, AEW Collision will air at 5/4c on Saturday, August 3, instead of the usual 8/7c time slot.

The 8/3 episode of AEW Collision will be taped on 8/1 as part of the AEW: Path To ALL IN series with eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

