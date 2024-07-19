AEW Programming Appears On MAX Streaming Service For International Subscribers

Jul 19, 2024 - by Matt Boone

AEW is on MAX.

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the initial All Elite Wrestling programming began appearing on the digital streaming service for some international subscribers.

The library for the streaming service featured such AEW programs as Forbidden Door, Revolution, Collision, Rampage and Battle of the Belts, among others.

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery have yet to announce a deal to bring AEW content on the service

