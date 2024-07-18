Video: Jake Hager talks Chris Jericho and Sting

While speaking on the No Shave Man Cave, former AEW star Jake Hager commented on Chris Jericho’s legacy in AEW. Hager, would teamed with Jericho during his run with AEW, said the following…

“Here’s the thing I like about it. Did you see Triple H putting over any new guys? Did you see Undertaker putting over any new guys? Did you see any top guys, who have been in the business for as long as Jericho, putting over anybody? Did Sting put over anybody? No.

[Jericho’s] trying to build. He understands it. It drives me crazy that nobody talks about this. He’s putting over these guys. He’s putting the stamp on them. Did he make Orange Cassidy hot? I mean, come on. I’m biased, but I think the fact that he is so unselfish with building this company. Forget about it.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

