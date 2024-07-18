Tag team spotted at the WWC PC, Julius Creed’s Bloodsport opponent, Henry note, more

– Tonga Twins, formerly from Women of Wreslting (WOW), Taahine and TalaVou spotted at WWE PC.

Happy Birthday to Shahid Khan, @FulhamFC and @Jaguars owner, and the father of AEW President/CEO @TonyKhan ! pic.twitter.com/Z1TKMmyoOW

– Julius Creed has an opponent…

Welcoming Julius Creed to Bloodsport will be none other than Bloodsport and Bellator MMA veteran, Matt Makowski.

We all know of Creed's tough as nails collegiate wrestling skills, but will he be able handle the strikes and submissions of Makowski?

Only one way to solve this… pic.twitter.com/KW3eiWWI6X

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 18, 2024