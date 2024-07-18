SummerSlam 2024 crosses 47,000 tickets

With less than 20 days to go for the show, SummerSlam 2024 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium is up to over 47,000 tickets distributed according to @WrestleTix.

The stadium seating has been expanded to over 55,000 now, with sections on the hard cam section now being opened. WWE was only set to use the north part of the stadium, with the south part being closed.

But sections in the 100 and 200 level on the south end of the stadium have now been opened to accommodate for the demand. It’s good to note that the floor area remains largely unsold , with two of the sections surrounding the ring all pretty much open for sale with tickets at $2,500 for ringside.

The prices for the new opened sections start from $150 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com.

