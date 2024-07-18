Mandy Leon posts photos at nine months pregnant

Mandy Leon posted;

✨Hello 9 months! ✨ Moving in silence and prioritizing real life goals and experiences outside of professional wrestling this past year has brought so many blessings that I am so thankful for! Balance is everything and separating the two worlds is SO important. Don’t miss out on the real world just to feed an ego that is on constant autopilot. Everybody dies… but not everybody lives… you can live your life to the fullest while still chasing your dream. This journey has been so exciting.

