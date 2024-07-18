Mandy Leon posts photos at nine months pregnant

Jul 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mandy Leon posted;

✨Hello 9 months! ✨ Moving in silence and prioritizing real life goals and experiences outside of professional wrestling this past year has brought so many blessings that I am so thankful for! Balance is everything and separating the two worlds is SO important. Don’t miss out on the real world just to feed an ego that is on constant autopilot. Everybody dies… but not everybody lives… you can live your life to the fullest while still chasing your dream. This journey has been so exciting.
✨✨

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Jackie Gayda

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal