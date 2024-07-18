Kevin Owens says his mother “kicked out,” Linda McMahon at the RNC (photo)

Jul 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kevin Owen’s posted on X today that his mom is doing much better since her heath scare a few weeks back. We previously noted that Owens revealed on Smackdown July 5th that his mother has been admitted in a Quebec hospital for the past week and is “fighting like hell.”

– Linda McMahon at the RNC, posted…

Post Category: News

