Hulk Hogan to speak at the RNC, Jacobs posts photo with Linda McMahon

– Donald Trump set to formally accept nomination for president at the epublican National Convention.

Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo, Hulk Hogan and Linda McMahon join the list of notable speakers for the RNC Day 4.

– Glenn Jacobs ran into Linda McMahon….

Great to have ran into my friend and strong conservative freedom fighter @Linda_McMahon today! pic.twitter.com/d5ZN4wRWR7 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 17, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

