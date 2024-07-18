Final three members of Team AEW for Blood & Guts match revealed

The remaining three individuals for Team AEW in the Blood & Guts match were announced last night on Dynamite.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens pleaded their case to be added to the match with ROH World champion Mark Briscoe in a backstage segment. While Briscoe agreed, it was not just up to him, and right at that moment, AEW World champion Swerve Strickland came in to give his blessing.

And as expected, Darby Allin was the fifth and final guy to join Team AEW in their war against The Elite. In the show-closing angle, The Elite brawled with the four members of Team AEW before Allin came down from the rafters like Sting to even the odds.

The match will take place next Wednesday live on Dynamite from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

